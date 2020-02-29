Gown Town helps students in Wichita save money on prom attire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– In just a few hours local students will have a chance to shop for discounted prom dresses and suits. Gown Town is an organization that helps students save hundreds of dollars every year and not spend so much money on prom gowns and suits. This year Gown Town will be held at North High High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

How it works is people donate gently used or brand new garments, from there those garments are washed, cleaned up and ready for the students to pick up. Students will be able to walk through the doors at North High at 9 a.m. try on the dresses and suit and walk out with their garments. Alterations will also be done at the school for free and students will be given a coupon for the dry cleaners.

“I want everybody that wants to go to prom to have the same opportunity as anybody else,” said Organizer of Gown Town, Leslea Roach.

Leaders of the event suggest showing up early to Gown Town and bringing a book or something to keep your mind distracted.

“I always tell people bring your patience, bring a cup of coffee a snack, maybe a book you’ve been waiting to read because it might take a little bit of time, but we are going to get you through and get you something,” added Roach.

