WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mennonite Housing hosted a grand opening for Harvest Pointe Thursday in Newton.

Mennonite Housing hosts grand opening for Harvest Pointe housing development on Oct. 5, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Harvest Pointe is a new housing development focused on adults 55 and older and is income-based. Newton Mayor Leroy Koehen says the community is in need of more affordable housing.

“When you build a $300,000 to $500,000 home, it really eliminates a good portion of the population, so we want to target those that are more in the affordable range,” said Mayor Koehen.

The one to two-bedroom homes are available for those who meet the income guidelines of up to 40,700 for a two-person unit. This new affordable housing neighborhood is life-changing for some of the residents.

“I thank the lord for helping me to find this because I wasn’t able to pay the price of other apartments. It was just too expensive,” resident of Harvest Pointe Ron McKean said.

This completes phase one of their housing project. Harvest Pointe wants to eventually open 120- units to bring in more affordable housing options for seniors.

“We may look at trying to even provide more of an opportunity at even some of the lower income levels for them since we’ve seen that demand for it. We’ve been very excited to be able to provide this for those families that really didn’t have an opportunity because of their income levels,” Mennonite Housing President Byron Adrian said.

Each unit features a safe room and single-car garage. A clubhouse is on the premises with workout equipment along with other amenities for residents to use and enjoy.

“I am able to be around people that are like circumstances as myself, and everybody has been so friendly and cordial,” said McKean. “I’m just glad to be here.”

