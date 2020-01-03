Grant recipient trying to raise matching funds to fight child abuse

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A local non-profit is asking the community for help raising $20,000 to maximize a grant offered by the state.
Earlier in the week, Kansas governor Laura Kelly dispersed $20M in grants to assist victims of crime, or VOCA grants, to 65 different agencies in the state. One of those agencies, Heart 2 Heart Child Advocacy Center, serves abused children in Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties.
Heart 2 Heart received $93,000 in grant funds, which comes with an expectation of 20 percent matching funds.
Heart 2 Heart’s executive director, L. Kelly, compares the need for funds to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s findings that a single case of child abuse costs a community $830,000 over time due to all the consequences of the case.
“So a $20,000 investment compared to an $830,000 cost for a single case of child abuse…it’s a huge return on investment,” Kelly said.
Kelly tells KSN, over the next few weeks, the grantor will be checking in with the VOCA grant recipients to see if they are able to raise the matcing funds. If they are unable to, Kelly says, it’s money left on the table.
Heart 2 Heart sees an approximate 200 children per year, but Kelly knows there are more cases out there. The addition of an additional staff member plus new programming could help a family in need of help to heal.
Kelly says they need help similar to the popular holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“The word goes out that George Bailey needs help and the next thing you know, there’s a laundry basket full of dollars and coins and it does, it changes the world. So that’s really what we’re hoping for here,” Kelly said.
|2020 VOCA Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$318,625
|Barton
|Barton County Attorney’s Office
|$41,475
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$551,903
|Butler
|Butler County Attorney’s Office
|$38,497
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$92,000
|Butler
|Sunlight Child Advocacy Center
|$214,845
|Butler
|Tri-County CASA
|$56,169
|Cloud
|North Central Kansas CASA
|$57,403
|Crawford
|Children’s Advocacy Center
|$61,780
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$340,490
|Douglas
|Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|$47,283
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center
|$286,592
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$471,158
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$593,540
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$358,252
|Finney
|Spirit of the Plains, CASA
|$30,671
|Ford
|CASA-Children Worth Saving
|$45,291
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$146,647
|Ford
|Ford County Attorney’s Office
|$182,709
|Ford
|Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|$110,435
|Ford
|Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections
|$25,094
|Geary
|CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|$19,231
|Harvey
|CASA: A Voice for Children
|$50,569
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$813,597
|Harvey
|Heart to Heart
|$93,097
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$79,134
|Johnson
|CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|$157,048
|Johnson
|Johnson County District Attorney’s Office
|$157,731
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$1,484,260
|Johnson
|Sunflower House
|$582,830
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$196,417
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$177,243
|Lyon
|SOS
|$572,465
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$426,007
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$275,416
|Riley
|Kansas State University
|$322,687
|Riley
|Riley County Police Department
|$74,555
|Riley
|Sunflower CASA Project
|$210,675
|Saline
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services
|$140,482
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$859,704
|Saline
|Saint Francis Community and Residential Services
|$80,689
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$680,760
|Sedgwick
|CAC of Sedgwick County
|$715,965
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$399,096
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$171,398
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office
|$120,649
|Sedgwick
|Roots & Wings CASA
|$87,310
|Sedgwick
|Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
|$70,926
|Sedgwick
|StepStone
|$222,511
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$647,676
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Children’s Home
|$396,022
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$704,650
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$304,146
|Shawnee
|City of Topeka Police Department
|$63,911
|Shawnee
|Disability Rights Center of Kansas
|$438,840
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$606,604
|Shawnee
|Kansas Legal Services
|$780,384
|Shawnee
|LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|$69,725
|Shawnee
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|$160,593
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$542,992
|Wyandotte
|Foster Adopt Connect
|$299,838
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$753,670
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$881,277
|Wyandotte
|The Family Conservancy
|$187,358
|Wyandotte
|Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.
|$369,564
|TOTAL
|$20,520,561