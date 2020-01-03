Grant recipient trying to raise matching funds to fight child abuse

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A local non-profit is asking the community for help raising $20,000 to maximize a grant offered by the state.

Earlier in the week, Kansas governor Laura Kelly dispersed $20M in grants to assist victims of crime, or VOCA grants, to 65 different agencies in the state. One of those agencies, Heart 2 Heart Child Advocacy Center, serves abused children in Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties.

Heart 2 Heart received $93,000 in grant funds, which comes with an expectation of 20 percent matching funds.

Heart 2 Heart’s executive director, L. Kelly, compares the need for funds to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s findings that a single case of child abuse costs a community $830,000 over time due to all the consequences of the case.

“So a $20,000 investment compared to an $830,000 cost for a single case of child abuse…it’s a huge return on investment,” Kelly said.

Kelly tells KSN, over the next few weeks, the grantor will be checking in with the VOCA grant recipients to see if they are able to raise the matcing funds. If they are unable to, Kelly says, it’s money left on the table.

Heart 2 Heart sees an approximate 200 children per year, but Kelly knows there are more cases out there. The addition of an additional staff member plus new programming could help a family in need of help to heal.

Kelly says they need help similar to the popular holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“The word goes out that George Bailey needs help and the next thing you know, there’s a laundry basket full of dollars and coins and it does, it changes the world. So that’s really what we’re hoping for here,” Kelly said.