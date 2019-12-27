Grappling with grief: how a Wichita woman turned her loss into a resource for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holidays come with intense feelings of grief for Wichita woman, Yolanda Thompson.

Thompson lost her sister, who she considered her best friend, to heart complications over eight years ago. She was still grieving the loss of her sister, Alisha, when she unexpectedly lost her husband, Aaron, right before the end of 2017.

“I went to work that morning and by that evening, I was planning a funeral,” Thompson said.

Through her losses, Thompson searched for a support group but could not find one for young widows like herself.

“Grief is real and I’ve also discovered that in the African American community, it is something we don’t talk about,” Thompson said.

Thompson could feel her depression intensifying to the point of being suicidal. She started blogging as an outlet.

From there, her mission evolved into speaking at various events around town about her journey through grief.

Now, Thompson is in the second year of planning her “Abundant Hearts Gala,” an event for those who have lost a loved one to feel surrounded by love and healing.

The Abundant Hearts Gala is scheduled for the evening of February 1, 2020 at the Olive Tree Banquet Hall in Wichita.

Thompson’s blog has reached many people, including mothers who have lost a child. She says this year’s gala will focus on that, but is open to anyone experiencing loss or grief.

“If you’re bickering and arguing with family members, fix it. Because when they’re dead and gone there’s nothing you can do to fix it. Fix it while you have the chance,” Thompson said.

According to the American Heart Association, broken heart syndrome can be a response to emotional stress.

