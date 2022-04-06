ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Late Tuesday night, the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department (ACFD) was dispatched to a large grass fire outside of the town.

According to a news release sent out by ACFD, they received a report of a large grass fire east of Arkansas City shortly after 10 p.m. The fire was initially reported east of 141st Road on U.S. Highway 166. Later, a report was made of a large grass fire at 191st Road and 292nd Road.

ACFD initially sent three apparatus firetrucks as a response. Upon arrival, fire crews could see a large glow reflecting off the clouds in the area. Battalion 5 then requested additional pumper firetrucks from the Winfield and Dexter fire departments. Crews from Atlanta, Cambridge, and Udall were also called to assist due to the speed of the fire, difficulty getting to the fire, and wind speeds. A total of 28 trucks responded to this fire.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control before it moved across 292nd Road and reached structures. The estimated acres burnt were between 500 and 1,000. However, due to the darkness and terrain, an accurate estimate has not been determined at this time.

All responding units were clear from the scene and sent back to their stations at 1:50 a.m.