Grass fire north of Hutchinson results in road closures

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of N. Plum between 82nd and 85th street because of a nearby grass fire. Sheriff’s deputies for Reno County are blocking roads and fire units are working to get the fire under control.

We do not currently have any details on what percentage this fire is contained or how many acres of land have burned as a result. We also do not know at this time if fire crews are evacuating people from homes in the area.

