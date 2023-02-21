WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation is underway in Cowley County following two grassfires this month.

The fire chief for Fire District 3 in Burden, Kansas, tells KSN one ignited earlier this month, while another happened just two days ago. He says evidence links the two fires, both of which were in pastureland.

The chief also said the fires are believed to be intentionally set.

“It seems like it’s a pretty innocent thing to go out and maybe set a fire in some grassland,” Chief Cannon said. “But boy, it can turn deadly or very serious very quickly. We take it as seriously as somebody setting a house on fire.”

If you have any information or see anything suspicious, you are asked to call investigators.