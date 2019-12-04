Grassroots effort seeks to put socks on feet of Wichita students, homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A nationwide grassroots effort known as “Sock It To Em” is trying to put socks on the feet of area homeless people and title I students.

Kansas ambassador for the Sock It To Em campaign, Marsha Potvin, says socks are the most-needed, least donated item in clothing drives.

“It’s such a huge need that nobody even thinks about,” Potvin said.

Potvin is urging Wichita residents to either wear no socks to work today, or wear crazy socks to work today and to donate to the cause.

Potvin says injuries or infections to the feet are the number one reason homeless people end up in the hospital.

“We all have sock drawers at home that we get to pick a nice clean pair of socks before we go to work or school or whatever but these people, a lot of times, they don’t have any socks,” Potvin said.

Students at Mayberry Middle School collected over 2,000 pairs of socks for the effort.

If your workplace wants to collect socks, Potvin will collect them from you. You can email here at mpotvin847@gmail.com or call 316-259-0019.