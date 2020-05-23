Gray County farmers feel the punch from Thursday night’s storms

COPELAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Last night’s storms didn’t bring any major damage, but it did impact some crops.

Storms rolled through southwest Kansas, bringing strong winds, large hail, and even reports of tornadoes.

Near Copeland, in Gray County, several farmers saw crop damage and some damage to structures.

“Early in the evening, we had straight line winds that moved through, some of the remote weather stations indicated like 66 mile an hour gusts, so there was some damage from that, car ports damaged, sprinklers turned over,” said western Kansas farmer, Travis Jantz.

Although there has been damage, farmers in the area say they are grateful for the much-needed rain.