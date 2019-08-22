Great Bend voters to decide fate of 2019 school bond

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Great Bend received the 2019 school bond election ballot in their mailboxes Wednesday.

It is a two-question ballot and question one must pass in order for question 2 to pass.

“It would show the support we have in our community for our school district. We’re putting children first and we want to make sure that we’re reaching all the kids and giving them the best opportunity to be successful,” USD 428 superintendent Khris Thexton said.

The bond vote focuses on three items: safety/security, expanding early childhood education and renovations.

The district’s website states that the schools in Great Bend were built prior to 1960. A virtual tour of one of the elementary schools demonstrates the distance visitors must walk once buzzed in to actually reach the office.

“When they were designed, the safety and security of entries was not a big of concern as it is now,” Thexton said.

A residential calculator feature on the district’s website states a median home value in Great Bend as $87,500. This breaks down to a $12.16 month tax impact for a home of that price.

Ballots are due back to the Barton County courthouse by noon on September 5.