BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Great Bend was seriously injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 2:25 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Ford F250 Super Duty northbound in the 700 block of NE 20 Ave.

The KHP says the woman left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a ditch, rolled once and hit a barbed wire fence.

She came to a stop 4.5 miles south on NE 20 Ave, damaging 60 feet of barbed wire fence, according to the KHP.

The KHP says she was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.