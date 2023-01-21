WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From Kansas Day celebrations to a new app connecting visitors with nature, plenty is going on at Great Plains Nature Center next Saturday.

Emily Davis, who is the Director of Education Programs joined Samantha Boring on Kansas Today Weekend to share what new things are coming to the GPNC.

Davis said thanks to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, GPNC now has access to Agents of Discovery.

This app is used nationwide by nature centers, National and State parks, and more to help guests explore nature. The Agents of Discovery app lets users become an agent, going on missions and solving challenges!

Each site has a mission. If you have the app and GNPC mission downloaded, you can explore Chisholm Creek Park at the GNPC. Challenges will pop up as you walk along the path.

It uses GPS, kind of like Pokemon Go.

The mission created by GPNC staff will help guests learn more about Kansas nature, and explore the park, and encourages users to enjoy the outdoors.

Plus, you can enjoy it even when the GPNC building is closed since the park is open from dawn to dusk.

The app will launch at the GPNC’s Kansas Day event on Saturday, Jan. 28th.

At this open-house-style event, you can learn about some of GNPC’s favorite things and find your favorites about GPNC and Kansas.

The first 100 families get a free goody bag!

There will be Kansas trivia, a program about GPNC’s favorite things at 11 a.m., and a meet and greet with Miss Kansas 2023 Samantha Nigliazzo.