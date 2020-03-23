‘Greater than a pandemic’: Wichita restaurants provide free meals for students in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School might be out, but lunch time is still on. “There’s so many people that don’t have the opportunity to eat and you know these kids count on these meals,” said Les Padzensky.

Meddys is teaming up with other local restaurants to make thousands of free grab-and-go lunches for students.

Meals can be found Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the following locations:

Mueller Elementary, 2500 E. 18 th

Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway

Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn

Marshall Middle School, 1510 Payne

Padzensky says the meals will be available to all students, “We are not gonna question whether you are a person from that school or not. If you’re a child and you’re under 18 and you need something to eat, we are gonna be there to help you.”

The group has raised thousands of dollars towards this “Together, we are greater than a pandemic” initiative and still counting. The money covers food costs. As well as, helping out the workers making the meals happen. “They are stretched in their pockets books. We know a lot of employees aren’t getting paid. So, people that they bring in to help cook that we’re gonna also pay them for the time that they use,” said Padzensky.

This week their focus is USD 259, but aren’t stopping there. “Coming Wednesday if there’s seniors that need to be fed, hey that’s what we’re gonna do,” said Padzensky. “Our goal is to keep feeding people in Wichita that need it.”

If you would like to contribute to the fund, you can click here.

