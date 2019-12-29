Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

News

by:

Posted:
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

2014 Kennedy Center Honoree Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(AP) – Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek.

Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office told The Associated Press on Friday.

Hanks frequently spends his summer vacation on the Greek island of Antiparos and his wife, actress, and producer Rita Wilson is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry.

Under Greek law, honorary naturalization may be granted to people “who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalization serves the public interest.”

