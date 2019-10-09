Greyhound apologizes to Texas man forced off bus in Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Greyhound Lines has apologized for forcing a Texas man off a bus in Kansas and for accusing him of being unruly and uncooperative.

Mohammad Reza Sardari was traveling from Dallas to Kansas City, Missouri, in November 2017 when he was thrown off a Greyhound bus at a bus station in Wichita, Kansas.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Sardari, who is Iranian, sued Greyhound in 2018 saying the bus driver discriminated against him after looking at his ticket and seeing his name.

In a statement last month, the bus company said Sardari wasn’t unruly or uncooperative and that he was not removed from the vehicle by police as the company claimed in an earlier statement.

Greyhound apologized in the statement but maintains it didn’t discriminate against Sardari.

