ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Michael Russell says he had his best year yet, with over seven thousand visitors, even seeing someone get engaged in his front yard. The time has come to tear down his display, he says, the process is not as easy as it seems.

Now that Christmas has passed, Russell is not on deadline.

“It takes about two and a half months, but I’m also taking my time, there’s no rush, I don’t just throw everything in tubs and worry about next year, I have a process for how I do it,” said Russell.

He starts that process with the fragile items.

“I start with the inflatables, get them out of the sun, get them dried out and packed away in tubs,” said Russell.

Thoroughly examining each piece, he moves from smaller to larger parts of the display.

“I take stuff down, inspect it, make sure it’s working properly, when I put it away, because there are still things that are not working when we pull them out next year,” said Russell.

The hardest part of the display, to take down, he saves for last.

“The arch, that’s the most challenging, because I’ve got to have help, and it’s pvc, and I’ve had a couple as I tried to take them down. The sections where they meet will snap,” said Russell.

Remarkably, nearly everything Russell displays fits into his attic, for storage. He says he might need to make space, because the day after Christmas, he is already thinking about next year. He goes to multiple stores for their ‘after-holiday sales’, stocking up on new features for the display.

“Hey, I did this. This year was crazy, this was the best year I’ve ever had, so now what can I do next year. I’m already toying with ideas. How can I make it bigger and better next year,” said Russell.

Russell says his plan is to expand the legacy of the Griswold House on Rose Hill. He would attempt to create a pathway of lights, connecting his front yard to the backyard. He hopes this will introduce an additional magical space this year.