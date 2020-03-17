“Grocery Getters” willing to shop for those in need of help

1  of  68
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

“Grocery Getters” willing to shop for those in need of help

For those in need of help getting groceries, there are some helpings hands willing to step in.

“It was an option but I knew the risk that I was taking and I have already been told by my doctor that I really need to stay and keep my distance,” says Ami Norton.

Norton has a compromised immune system and stepping outside of her home and into grocery store is risky.

“The stores were crowded, first off, and knowing that I am sucesptible not to just this virus but the flu,” Norton says.

But her need for groceries was not unmet — thanks to guys like Donovan Weik and Wendy Coley, creators of the Grocery Getters.

“Anybody that is immunosuppressed, anybody that has chronic illness and anybody who just can not get out,” says Coley.

The group makes sure those who can not handle the crowds of a store rush can still have their cabinets and refrigerators filled. They take the orders, do the shopping and do the delivering. The list of those willing to help just keeps growing and is comforting to people like Norton who know if they need help they can get it.

“I always take precautions,” Norton says. “During the flu season, I wear a mask or I will have someone else go and do my shopping for me,” Norton says.

“We want to make sure they are not going without and we want to do everything we can to help them,” Coley adds.

If you would like help getting groceries all you have to do is email GROCERYGETTERSWICHITA@GMAIL.COM.

