Grocery store brawl caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An all-out food fight at a Nashville, Tennessee grocery store was caught on camera Monday.

Amanda Cook was waiting in the check out line when the brawl began and a jug of juice flew past her.

“Once the juice started flying, I was like, “Oh this is good!” Cook said.

Cook said the fight began after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her. She left, then came back into the store with another woman.

“It escalated really quickly,” Cook said.

She watched in disbelief as the contents of a bystander’s grocery bag were chucked across the checkout counter.

“[It] created literally like a grocery fight. The customer threw the juice first, and then the cashier reached down and got the groceries that the man had already bought and was throwing them back a the customer,” Cook said.

Kroger said, “this was an unfortunate incident. We are working closely with the Metro Police Department and providing them with any information they need. “

“It was kind funny because no got hurt or anything, but my child is, like, traumatized,” Cook added.

