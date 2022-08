WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gun was recovered at West High School in Wichita.

The school district says they received a tip that a student may have brought a gun to school Monday morning. The accused student was removed from class, and a gun was recovered. The student has been taken into custody.

A district spokesperson says no threats were made to anyone at the school. A message about the incident has been sent home to parents.