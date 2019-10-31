Closings and Delays
Gun found at Wichita High School thanks to anonymous tip

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gun was found today at North High School in Wichita thanks to a tip report from a an App that promotes campus safety.

Wichita School officials say that a tip came in at about 4:30 p.m. through the Speak Up program, which is designed to give students the freedom to provide anonymous tips to keep schools safe, created by the Crime Stoppers in Schools program.

They do say that no threat was made. No word if a student was arrested.

KSN is working to find out more on this story and will bring you more as information becomes available.

