KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials found a gun in a student’s locker at a Park Hill middle school Friday, and a 13-year-old is in custody.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the weapon was found at Lakeview Middle School. The school was placed on hold “out of an abundance of caution” at about 10:30 a.m. and was lifted at 11 a.m.
There is no threat currently to the school, students or staff.
Officials took a 13-year-old boy associated with the locker where the gun was found into custody.
The sheriff’s office did not release any information about how officials learned about the weapon.
“The safety of our schools is a top priority for both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District. We have a strong working relationship with the Park Hill School District to help protect our schools, the students, and the staff. The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our school resource officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe.”Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen
FOX4 has reached out to the Park Hill School District for more information.
The Park Hill School District sent a letter to families following the incident:
Dear Lakeview Lynx Families,
This morning our school went on hold for approximately 30 minutes. We are grateful for our students and staff working to follow our protocols and procedures for being on a hold in our building. We began the hold at approximately 10:27 a.m. and all protocols worked as planned. We released the hold as of 11:00 a.m. in conjunction with law enforcement officials.
All is secure and we are currently working with law enforcement on an investigation as a result of this building hold.
During our hold, we found a handgun in a student locker. The weapon was immediately recovered and our law enforcement partners joined us immediately. Working with law enforcement partners, and in securing the weapon, our staff and students were safe and no threat was immediate. Our students and staff remained safe in their classrooms while administration and law enforcement worked through the incident.
Law enforcement partners followed protocol and secured the student during this process. The student is no longer at school. We will be following district handbook guidance in continuing our investigation.
Because there is now an active investigation into this occurrence, we will share what we can when we can. At this point, we wanted you to be informed of this incident so that you are aware of what caused us to be on a building hold.
We want to reiterate that all staff and students are safe and secure in our school and we plan to continue our regular school day.
Thank you for being partners in taking care of students each day. We appreciate your support and local law enforcement support during this time. If you have further questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us.Kirsten Clemons, principal