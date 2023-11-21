WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Nov. 16, Bane, a K-9 patrol service dog with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty.

For SCSO Deputy Tyler Brooks, the last few days have been rough. He lost more than just a dog, but a partner. A bond formed when Brooks received the Bane last November.

“I spent more time with that dog than I do with my own family, most of the time,” said Brooks.

Deputy Brooks received Bane at the sheriff’s office. The K-9 was donated by the Wichita Police Department after Bane’s handler, WPD Officer Daniel Gumm, passed away from cancer. It made the partnership between Brooks and Bane much more meaningful.

“Dan Gumm was one of my mentors, and so, to be able to work the dog that he worked on was really important to me,” said Brooks.

Losing Bane was hard to process for Deputy Brooks.

“Initially extremely sad and then angry and then sad again,” said Brooks.

Bane was family. The dog even helped Tyler Brooks’ seven-year-old son conquer his extreme fear of dogs. Now, Bane is gone, leaving his son confused.

“My oldest child has been extremely sad because of this, trying to explain to them that Bane went to work and did his job, and they don’t quite understand why he didn’t get to come home,” said Brooks.

Deputy Brooks said that the public support has been tremendous, adding that many have reached out to him and the sheriff’s office.

A memorial service for Bane will take place on Nov. 29, and the public can pay their respects from 12-2 p.m. on that day at the Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St., Wichita.