Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) - Sarah Middleton like many other parents is getting ready to have her daughter learn remotely this year. The USD 259 mom says there is one thing that can't be delivered virtually, lunch. "We have to be able to still feed our kids."

Receiving a school lunch, while remote learning. Some parents are beginning to ask how that process will work. Middleton believe this is important for families who depend on those reduced or free meal programs, "I still have a job. I still work from home but other people don't."