Happy Father’s Day to KSN Weekend Dads

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake that hit Sichuan province in southern China late Monday night killed two people and injured 19, officials and news reports said.

The U.S. Geological Survey warned there could be significant damage. Authorities in China said the earthquake measured magnitude 6.0 and hit about 19 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Changning. The nearest major city, Chongqing, is 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the northeast.