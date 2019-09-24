Breaking News
Second e-cigarette death reported in Kansas

Harnesses trapped passengers as NYC helicopter sank

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 12, 2018, photo, a helicopter is hoisted by crane from the East River onto a barge in New York. Video from inside the doors-off sightseeing helicopter that crashed in the New York City river last year shows doomed passengers struggling to free themselves from harnesses as the aircraft fills with water. NTSB released transcript of the video on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Video from inside a doors-off sightseeing helicopter that crashed in a New York City river last year shows doomed passengers struggling to free themselves from harnesses as the aircraft fills with water.

One passenger is heard asking “How do I cut this?” just 13 seconds before the helicopter becomes completely submerged.

The National Transportation Safety Board released transcript of the video on Monday. It was taken from a GoPro camera mounted on the cabin ceiling.

The agency also released dozens of other documents from its investigation into the deadly March 2018 crash in the East River and set a Dec. 10 hearing to determine a probable cause.

All five passengers drowned. Police and fire department divers said they found their bodies strapped in harnesses and used knives to cut them loose. The pilot survive.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories