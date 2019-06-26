Harvest begins in southwest Kansas

Harvest is finally in full swing in Ford County and farmers are finally getting to finish what they’ve started.

After severe weather put a two week delay on harvest, farmers in the southwest are finally seeing the sun.

“Harvesting yesterday and right off it started coming in dry,” Jeremy Derstein, a farmer in Ford said.

Some of the farmers, like Jeremy Derstein, began earlier this week, while the others are waiting for the weekend to make sure their fields are dry enough.

With harvest, there is more farm equipment on the roads.

“There’s going to be large combines with big headers any day out on the rural roads going really, really slow,” CEO of Pride Ag Resources Jerald Kemmerer said.

Derstein says that driving the big equipment on the road from field to field is stressful for farmers.

“You’re always nervous pulling out onto the road whether or not a car will be popping out over the hill,” he said.

And he hopes that drivers will stay alert this harvest.

“Were trying to be careful and we appreciate other people being careful too,” he said.

Kansas Highway patrol is cautioning drivers to be patient, pay attention and stay safe during this harvest season.

