Harvest outcomes looking good so far

“The wheat this year is looking really amazing,” Lakin farmer, Kyler Millershaski said.

Farmers like Millershaski are seeing some of the best quality wheat that they’ve seen in years.

“High test weights, good quality, yield is a touch above average, so it’s a really good year out here,” he said.

Although with the wetter weather this season, officials said that the protein in the wheat is lower than normal.

“Protein this year is disappointing, it seems to be lower than expected but with any large yield, typically we do see lower proteins,” said Garden City Co-op CEO Jeff Boyd said.

This means that this great wheat could be making farmers a lot less.

But farmers are like Millershaski are optimistic because of their high yield and their hope to get it in before the expected storms this weekend.

“Hopefully it’ll hold up through harvest and see where it goes,” Millershaski said.

Co-op officials said that they have to work quickly to get everything in and out of the elevator so they are ready for Fall harvest.

