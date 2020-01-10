Harvey County firefighters creating task force to battle wildfires

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters in Harvey County are fired up about a new task force. It’s called the Harvey County Wild Land Task Force.

A brush fire just south of Halstead Tuesday took crews about an hour to get under control. The Halstead fire chief said they had to rely on help from other counties. It’s an example he said of how a wild fire task force could lower response time.

“If we would have had the complete task force set up we wouldn’t have had to have asked and the times would have been compressed quite a bit probably saved us about 20 minutes,” said Halstead Fire Chief Jim VanSchaick.

That’s just one of the reasons the county is working to establish a Harvey County Wild Land Task Force this year.

“Because the nature of grass fires and the way we fight them has changed quite a bit over the last couple of years,” said Fire Chief VanSchaick.

The task force includes Halstead, Newton, and Hesston fire departments. All working together to control grass fires within the county.

“So when we get the call they get the call at the same time and they’ll send us one or two units depending on what we’re up against,” said Fire Chief VanSchaick.

A way to help other communities and protect Harvey County.

“So they don’t use up all their resources and their man power,” said Fire Chief VanSchaick.