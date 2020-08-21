Harvey County Historical Museum marks 19th amendment centennial

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One hundred years ago this month, the 19th Amendment was ratified giving some women the right to vote.

The Harvey County Historical Museum honored the occasion this week with a special display. The museum says it’s important to remember this time in history.

“There’s so many things that get forgotten and lost and this is a big movement for us. As a woman and as a mother…I think how life would have been if we didn’t get this right. Voting is very important no matter how you look at it,” museum director Catherine Graves said.

The museum will continue to honor the occasion with a celebration on Wednesday, Aug 26 with a reception 11am-3pm.