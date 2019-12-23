Hays police arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a park

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department arrested 31-year-old Cody Schultz, of Victoria, for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a park in Hays.

In a collaborative effort by the Hays Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansa Bureau of Investigations, and the Victoria Police Department, they were able to arrest Schultz for Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Electronic Solicitation.

According to the Hays Police Department, the victim met a man on social media and agreed to him at Massey Park.

Police say the suspect allegedly restrained the victim and began to sexually assault her.

If you have any information about the case, you can call Detective J.B. Burkholder at (785) 625-1030.

LATEST STORIES: