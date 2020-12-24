Hays Police get help from Elves of Christmas Present to give gifts to area teenager

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanks to the anonymous group called the Elves of Christmas Present, the Hays Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to deliver surprise Christmas gifts to a local teenager battling Ewing Sarcoma.

The Elves of Christmas Present is located in the Kansas City area, and their mission is to provide unique, surprise Christmas gifts and experiences for children who are suffering from life-threatening illness and families that have experienced tragedy.

Due to COVID-19, the elves enlisted the help of local law enforcement to provide surprise Christmas deliveries to nine different children throughout Kansas and Missouri.

Our sister station, WDAF Fox 4 out of Kansas City, will be streaming a news story and video of all the gift deliveries at 6:30 pm on Christmas Eve, which can be viewed here. For more information about the Elves of Christmas Present, please click here.