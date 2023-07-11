HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Hays Police are conducting training exercises at the Hays Middle School Tuesday and Wednesday.

The department says officers are trained on how to rapidly enter the school to respond to a crisis inside the building. The exercises will take place until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will resume at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hays Police are warning residents and business owners they may see police move through the area of the school but there is no need to be alarmed. The exercises will contain realistic elements, but there is no threat to the public.