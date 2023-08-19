WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Police Department made a Facebook post warning residents of a new scam.

The post says the Ellis County District Court and local law enforcement were made aware of the scam passing through the community.

HPD says its received multiple reports say a caller claiming they are with the sheriff’s office and are calling on behalf of a judge, accusing the person of missing jury duty.

“The caller states the person is being charged with multiple offenses including Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court or Avoiding Civic Duty, etc. The caller then requests the person to obtain a prepaid card and send it to the caller,” the post reads.

HPD said this is a scam and no money should be sent. If you have questions about jury duty, call the Ellis County District Court at 785-628-9415.