WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 10-year-old Haysville native Rielynn Martin has returned home after over a month stay in hospitals, including one in Wichita and one in Nebraska. Martin was originally hurt in a boating accident on May 26th, in which she sustained a brain injury.

The family had been anxiously waiting. They got the miracle news that she woke up from her coma on June first.

Martin was greeted on Saturday afternoon by a parade of people from her community, who wanted to welcome her back home. She was unaware of the planned celebration, one that her aunt had planned.

“Because she deserves a welcome home, the best welcome home I could give her,” said Heather McIntire, Rielynn’s aunt.

The family has received donations to help with her medical bills as well as tons of get-well-soon cards from around the country.

“To know that there are so many people, not just here in Haysville, but all over, all over the world, people from Colorado, people from Texas, from all over the world have sent her cards, people have donated money to help my brother through this situation, it’s been amazing,” said McIntire.

There will be two more fundraisers for Rielynn Martin on July 9th at Club Billiards in Wichita and another from August 25th to August 27th at Lake Afton Park.

You can donate to Rielynn’s GoFund me here.