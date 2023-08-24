WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Haysville residents may see cloudy or milky water soon, but it’s not a concern and only temporary.

Haysville Public Works said in a Facebook post on Thursday the Corrosion Control Project is reaching a new milestone and launching an Orthophosphate Treatment System on Aug. 30.

The treatment, public works says, adds a protective layer to both city pipes and residential pipes, preventing lead and copper from entering drinking water.

“It’s all about providing you with safe, high-quality water,” the post reads.

During the upgrade, you might notice your water appearing cloudy or milky but don’t worry. This is a short-lived effect caused by the treatment and poses no health risks, according to public works.

If you have questions, you can reach out to Haysville Public Works by calling 316-529-5940.