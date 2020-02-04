‘He missed it by one day’: County Commissioner’s father dies in Miami, believes he still made it to Chiefs game

MIAMI, Fla. (KSN) – While thousands of Chiefs fans cheered their team, one Wichita man who was supposed to be at the game was watching from above.

“My dad had been praying for that for 50 years since he was a kid,” says Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. “He had been planning to go to the Super Bowl and he missed it by one day. It is so surreal actually.”

O’Donnell reflects on pictures of his dad, Michael O’Donnell Senior, a local pastor at Grace Baptist Church. They are pictures of him in Miami at the Super Bowl with his family, enjoying every moment. The next day their plan was to see the game in person.

“They were getting up yesterday and my dad had passed away in his sleep,” says O’Donnell. “They did not end up going to the game. They just couldn’t. I do not blame them. I don’t feel like I would want to be with 70,000 screaming people at this moment when we are grieving but I know they watched it.”

His family, still in Miami, watched the game from a hotel room. Michael says, in a strange way, he believes his dad played a role in the Chiefs triumphant comeback and victory.

“I do not know if this is cheesy, or not, but it almost feels like he was up there in heaven pushing for it, especially when the game looked bad for the first three quarters,” says O’Donnell. “Then they came back and won so strong. It definitely brought comfort and smiles to the O’Donnell family.”

A family that is now faced with the sudden loss of a man beloved by many.

“When I see my mom and my sister and my brother come through the doors tonight without my dad, it is not going to be something that is natural,” says O’Donnell.

Commissioner O’Donnell wants to thank the thousands of people who reached out through social media and in-person to offer his family love and support.