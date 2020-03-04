“He was a loving soul”: Family and friends say their last goodbye to Bernard Woodard

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– He was described as a loving soul and today family and friends said their final goodbye. Bernard Woodard was found beaten to death under a Wichita bridge last month. Today leaders at Breakthrough remembered him, sharing their favorite memories with his family.

“What I enjoyed about him is that he had so much humility, he gave love to so many people but it wasn’t in a expressive way it was in a quite way, he was just doing things for people,” said Rev. at Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services, Peggy Flynn.

Woodard was a volunteer with the organization, Those who knew him say he was part of their family.

“He was just so caring and could easily make you smile, if you’re day was kind of bad before like for me, I need to change my perspective, I need to look at this differently,” said friend of Bernard Woodard, Melissa Patton.

“And he had this great laugh that was incredible when you could tickle his funny bone he would start laughing because often he was very serious and was a very private man and strong man, added Rev. at Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services, Peggy Flynn.

Bernard’s family hopes the Wichita Police Department will soon arrest a suspect in the case.

LATEST NEWS: