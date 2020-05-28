Health experts weigh in on Sedgwick County Commission’s reopening recommendations

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is laying out its plans for reopening businesses after the governor’s guidelines expired at midnight.

In the end, commissioner David Dennis’ idea passed which does not impose new restrictions but recommends businesses and people follow the governor’s guidelines but raise the limit of mass gatherings to twenty people. The recommendations are just that, recommendations. The county commission says they will not be enforced.

Wednesday’s decision could have big implications on the medical community but one doctor says it was the right call.

Director of infection prevention at Wesley Medical Center Dr. Tom Moore says the Sedgwick County Commissioners’ decision is appropriate and now is the time to reopen the community more broadly.

“Everybody recognizes the need for businesses to open up and people to get out of their homes. The stay at home order carries with it a significant human and financial burden. That is difficult to sustain in the long run,” said Dr. Moore.

But Dr. Moore said the Stay-at-home orders have paid off helping to flatten the curve with cases declining significantly statewide and in Sedgwick County.

“The number of cases have not been overwhelming we’ve been able to save people when we’ve been able to save them. The healthcare system has not been overwhelmed,” said Dr. Moore.

He cautions it’s very important to reopen safely. He said we got to this point by being responsible and it is critically important everyone protect themselves and their family by protecting others so as to not lose the strides we have made.

“If everybody wears masks, uses hand sanitizer, and disinfects public spaces we’ll all get through this safely,” said Dr. Moore.