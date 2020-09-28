Health officer evaluating health order weekly, business owners hope for fewer restrictions

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The chief health officer in Sedgwick County says as the number of positive cases drops the more he is willing to consider relaxing his emergency health order.

“It would help a lot,” says Amber Eddy, Manager at Emerson Biggins. “It would increase everything.”

As loud as it may be at Emerson Biggins on game day, one can only assume it would be double that under regular circumstances.

“This Friday we had to cut back 50 percent and we had a lot of people waiting out the door and a lot of people waiting to get in,” said Eddy.

Bars and nightclubs are working at half capacity right now leaving empty tables and booths and also leaving empty space in the register and employee’s pockets.

“Pretty difficult, a lot of girls are complaining that they are not making money. Like a lot of them have second jobs and they should be able to make it by on one,” said Eddy.

But depending on how well things go, and continue to go, they could get some help from County Health Officer Garold Minns.

“I would say the mass gatherings are probably the first things I would feel comfortable relaxing a little bit after that then maybe the occupancy rate to be slowly increased.”

Minns believes the community has played a large role in bringing the case rate down below 5 percent but things will have to continue to improve before he says they keep loosening the restrictions business owners in the county have.

“We may be able to relax some of the other restrictions but whatever we do we will have to do slowly not abruptly,” Minns explained.

“I know for like me personally, just speaking about my money, it has drastically affected the amount that I am making,” said Eddy.

Another thing Minns says they would consider is pushing back the time businesses can stay open but other factors would include how hospitals are doing and how many people are tested.

The Sedgwick County Commission is not set to meet again until October 7th, but Dr. Minns could make changes to the county order any time he sees fit.

