12 babies born in 48 hours at Dodge City hospital

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City reports that 12 babies were born within 48 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The Family Birth Center said it’s three times the number of babies born in a shift on an average day. Of those born, three were boys, and nine were girls. The center calls it a small summer surge.

“Those of us who have been in the baby business usually get a sense for the next wave of babies in nine months, like after an ice storm or Valentine’s Day, so we have been somewhat expecting this small boom,” said Ranae Riley, director of the Family Birth Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing births in the US dropped 4% last year, the lowest since 1979.

The pandemic no doubt contributed to last year’s big decline, experts say. Anxiety about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy likely caused many couples to think that having a baby right then was a bad idea.