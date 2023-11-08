WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas lakes and ponds dealing with toxic blue-green algae increased this week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have added Lovewell Lake in Jewell County to the warning list and Lake Shawnee to the watch list.

Warning

Amesbury Lake, Johnson County

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Frazier Lake, Grant County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake, Jewell County (Added Nov. 8)

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

Fossil Lake, Russell County

Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (Added Nov. 8)

A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts the skin, wash it with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation, and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

Advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the watch thresholds.

The state says the recreational season at lakes typically ends Oct. 31, but it sent out the new advisory because of the two additional lakes.