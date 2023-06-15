WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Registered nurses in Kansas and Texas at three Ascension hospitals will participate in a one-day strike on June 27, a news release said Thursday.

National Nurses United said the strike was to protest Ascension’s “refusal to address its endemic staffing crisis.”

National Nurses United said nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, along with Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, voted to authorize the strikes by “overwhelming majorities.”

Nurses give at least 10 days of advance notice to their hospitals to allow for alternative plans to be made for patient care.

KSN reached out to Ascension and is awaiting a response.

National Nurses United said short-staffing by hospital management at Ascension — which allegedly began “well before” the COVID-19 pandemic — makes it challenging for nurses to provide the highest quality of care.