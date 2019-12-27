28 states including Kansas reporting high flu activity

If you spent the holidays in bed with the flu, you’re not alone.

According to the latest data from the CDC, 28 states, including Kansas, are now reporting high flu activity. It is up from 21 states last week.

So far this season, there have been at least 4.6-million illnesses, 39,000 and 2,100 deaths from the flu. Twenty-two were children.

Medical experts say it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine. It’s the best way to prevent illness and potentially serious complications.

