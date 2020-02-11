3 brothers, all younger than 5, diagnosed with same rare cancer

1  of  2
ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) – Three brothers — all younger than 5 — are being treated for the same rare eye cancer, WXIA reports.

Angie and Aaron Rush said their oldest son Tristen was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was just 3 weeks old. Their second son Caison was diagnosed with the same cancer at 1 week old.

Now their third son Carter is battling the rare disease.

Carter was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at 6 months old when doctors found two tumors in his eyes on Jan. 6. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and laser treatments.

“He has cancer, he has cancer, I have cancer. All my brothers have cancer,” Tristen said.

Angie says retinoblastoma is an aggressive cancer that almost exclusively affects young children, and it can be hereditary.

Angie also had retinoblastoma when she was a baby. She had to have her left eye removed when she was just 6 weeks old.

“I feel a lot of guilt, knowing that this is something I could pass down to them. But I also know that I’ve been blessed,” Angie said.

Fortunately, her boys’ prognoses are good. The Rush family hopes their story can help raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

