WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A $300 million shared biomedical campus is coming to downtown Wichita. The exact location has not yet been released. This is a collaboration between Wichita State University, WSU Tech, and the University of Kansas.

This will be a 470,000-square-foot campus. The project already received $205 million in funding from the state, which allows for the initial phase of construction to begin.

WSU, WSU Tech, and KU are looking into more funding from federal, state, local, and private entities for the final project.

Wichita State calls this one of the most significant investments in the Wichita region.

“Healthcare is probably #2 in terms of economic output. We are a large referral center for most of Kansas and northern Oklahoma,” said KU School of Medicine-Wichita Dean Dr. Garold Minns.

Approximately 3,000 students and 200 faculty and staff will be housed at the center.

“The purpose of this center really is to co-localize the educational component of health sciences in the city,” said WSU College of Health Professions Dean Dr. Greg Hand.

This will create opportunities for nurses, physicians, physician assistants, and other medical students to learn together through research and simulation models.

“Models that we can practice on that aren’t living so we can put IVs, we can do spinal taps, we can even deliver a model baby,” said Dr. Minns.

They see this opening doors in downtown Wichita.

“There is a lot of capacity in terms of building the downtown area, but there is also capacity in terms of businesses, biotech companies and innovation companies wanting to move into the area as a result of this health sciences center,” said Dr. Hand.

“It is going to bring quite a bit of students down there, there may be new construction for housing, I would think that more eateries might be downtown, I think we may eventually get a grocery store downtown,” said Dr. Minns.

They want to see this center grow Wichita’s workforce and health education and increase the wellness of Kansans.

They plan to break ground by the beginning of 2024 and move into the center in 2026.

To learn more about the Wichita Biomedical Campus, click here.