WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Returning on Saturday, May 6, is the 33rd Annual Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic provided by Wichita area dermatologists.

This clinic will take place at the east entrance of the University of Kansas (KU) School of Medicine, 1010 N. Kansas, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, and the screening is open to all ages.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. and worldwide. Statistically, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

In 2022, the clinic screened 269 people. Dermatologists reported detecting nine possible melanomas, nine possible squamous cell carcinomas, 22 possible basal cell carcinomas, 14 atypical moles, 54 actinic keratoses and 178 benign lesions.

According to the KU Medical Center, dermatologists have screened over 10,000 patients since the clinic began, and 43% were diagnosed with a pre-cancerous cancerous lesion.

The Skin Cancer Foundation has provided a list of ways you can protect your and your loved one’s skin:

Seek the shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Don’t get sunburned

Avoid tanning and never use UV tanning beds

Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses

Keep newborns out of the sun

Use sunscreen on babies over the age of six months

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day

Use a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for extended outdoor activity

Apply 1 ounce of sunscreen to your entire body 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours or after swimming and/or sweating

Examine your asking head-to-toe every month

See a dermatologist at least once a year for a professional skin exam

To learn more about skin cancer, visit skincancer.org.

This year’s clinic is provided in partnership with the American Academy of Dermatology, the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, the KU School of Medicine-Wichita, and the United Way of the Plains-Wichita.

For more information about the 33rd Annual Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic, call 316-777-6104 or visit the clinic’s Facebook page.