WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting a total of four presumptive cases of monkeypox in the county.

In Kansas, 12 cases of monkeypox have been reported, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Close or sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact with a person with monkeypox or contact with an infected person’s items, such as towels and sheets, are the most significant risk factors for infection in this outbreak.

Symptoms can include fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash. Symptoms generally appear within seven to 14 days of exposure. Infected individuals can spread the disease until the rash completely heals. This occurs two to four weeks after symptom onset. Infected individuals should isolate from others.

If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox or need to be tested, contact your health care provider or the Sedgwick County Health Department at 316-660-7300.

The county tells KSN News they have the vaccine and are following CDC/KDHE guidelines for those who qualify.

Some county health departments and health care providers in Kansas have vaccine available. Find a monkeypox vaccine provider.