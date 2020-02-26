1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Canton-Galva - USD 419 Comanche County - USD 300 Oakley - USD 274 Rawlins County - USD 105

7-year-old girl dies during surgery to remove her tonsils

Health

by: WHNS-TV,

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl said she died one minute into a surgery to have her tonsils removed.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died Friday at a medical center in Greenwood, WHNS-TV reported. Family members said the girl snored in her sleep but was otherwise healthy.

The girl’s heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her, the parents said. An autopsy was expected to determine the official cause of death.

Cogsdill was a straight-A student at Clinton Elementary School who had an attitude full of joy, according to her obituary.

“You don’t understand why these things happen but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through,” said Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley’s grandmother.

Visitation was planned for Wednesday with a celebration of life service on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories