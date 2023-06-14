HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County says Rural Water District 101, which serves the Yoder area, saw nitrate levels in the water rise to an unacceptable level.

Testing shows that the water contains 11.2 milligrams per liter of nitrates. The maximum allowed under both state and federal regulation is 10 milligrams per liter.

Ingestion of nitrates can cause a variety of health issues, and it is a suspected carcinogen. Nitrates enter the water through the use of inorganic fertilizers and animal manure.

The testing was conducted on June 6, and Yoder residents have been notified of the results. The county and city of Hutchinson are currently discussing purchasing clean water for Yoder.