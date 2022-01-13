After $17,000 insulin pump stolen, Kansas teen gets special deal for replacement

TOPEKA (KSNT)– For a few weeks now KSNT has been following the story of Tylynn Cross, whose car was stolen with her $17,000 insulin pump still inside.

Since then Tylynn has been in and out of the ICU, and she currently finds herself back at the Manhattan ICU. Because she was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes just this last year, she is still adjusting to life with the health condition. Losing her insulin pump has caused her great suffering since she still isn’t used to the lifestyle change.

Kimberly Davidson, a family friend of Tylynn’s mother Casey, created a GoFundMe when the pump was first stolen. Since its creation, they have raised a total of $2,012.

Recently, Casey Cross reached out to the company that makes the insulin pump that Tylynn had.

After explaining their situation to a higher-up in the company, they agreed to lower the price of the pump from $17,000 to $5,000.

Casey explained that their homeowners’ insurance is willing to cover $3,000 of the $5,000 for the pump, meaning her family only has to cover the deductible of $2,000.

“So far on our GoFundMe we have just over $2,000, but as everyone knows who uses that, you pull that money out and they take a fee,” Davidson said. “So, we are hoping to get at least $2,200 for the pump itself.”

Davidson explains that any extra money they get from the GoFundMe will go towards covering Tylynn’s medical bills that have stacked up since the pump was stolen.

Casey told KSNT that Tylynn is still in the ICU in Manhattan and that the earliest her doctor says she can be discharged is by Friday.

If you are interested in donating to their GoFundMe, it is linked here.